Programtips: Google Earth 7.1.7

Utforska världen i tre dimensioner.
Ett utbildningsverktyg som också innehåller mycket nöje. Google Earth ger liv i geografin.
Värt att veta om Google Earth:
Licens: Freeware
Systemkrav: Linux/Mac OS X/Windows 8/7/Vista/XP
Tillverkarens webbplats: http://www.google.com
Nedladdningslänkar:
Windows – http://dl.google.com/earth/client/advanced/current/GoogleEarthWin.exe
Linux – http://earth.google.com/intl/en/download-earth.html
Mac – http://dl.google.com/earth/client/advanced/current/GoogleEarthMac-Intel.dmg
