Børge Wilhelmsen

”Atea in Norway has been a partner with Nutanix for about a year. The start of this partnership was initiated due a request from our customers who saw the benefits from Nutanix solutions. During this year we have received a lot of help from Nutanix where they help with internal education and increase of staff competence concerning the Nutanix portfolio. We have also got a lot of help during the initial customer meetings. One of the best parts is that we always have an ongoing dialogue on what could and should be done. During the days here in Copenhagen we try to both meet up with partners and also get a deeper understanding of new functions within the Nutanix portfolio. In the near future Atea, in Norway, will also open us on labs where we will be able to train and certify our customers within the Nutanix product offerings.”