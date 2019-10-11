.NEXT is covered by Datormagazin in collaboration with Nutanix

”We have been using Nutanix for about 1,5 year now after that we migrated from a mix of Oracle and VMware.

This migration took somewhere close to three months since we first had to migrate to ESXI and from there got to AHV. But the whole process was, despite the time, relatively easy and we got all the help we needed from Nutanix in every step.

This is also what we like working with the different Nutanix solutions, we use more or less all of them, the platform is so easy to use and also easy for new people to learn. Nutanix has first calls support but since we did have a fairly good skills inhouse from the beginning, we managed most parts without extra education.

Before we migrated we spent a lot of time testing and provision different solutions and resources which was kind of time consuming. But now we feel like we have a lot of time to spare, time that we can spend on more important parts and this is all thanks to Nutanix platform.

We feel a great trust in Nutanix both on what they have done up to date but also for future solutions and we can’t wait to se what will be the next big step.”