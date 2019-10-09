Peter Andreasson

.NEXT is covered by Datormagazin in collaboration with Nutanix

”We have been a partner for many years now, I would say a bit over five years. We started working with Nutanix because they have a great momentum and are extremely agile. They continue to grow year after year and are fast to adopt to what the market and their customer needs and want. This is also something that our customers are picking up and so we see increasing interest in all the solutions that Nutanix can and will offer.

Since we also have a partnership with HPE, and other Nutanix partners, the new, deeper partnership between HPE and Nutanix will most certainly also benefit our customer in that more companies are tied together which in the end will be beneficial for us all.

During these years of partnership Nutanix has always delivered a high grade of feedback and has always provided full support in every phase from presale, education, support and different kind of follow up. We also have an ongoing discussion concerning almost every aspect of their portfolio where we and our customers can benefit. This in total makes them a great partner.”