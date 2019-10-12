Sylvain Siou

”HPE and Nutanix have a long partnership which with the announcements from Anaheim earlier this year to deliver an integrated hybrid cloud as a Service (aaS) solution …

… to the market where Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software including its built-in, free AHV hypervisor, delivered through HPE GreenLake will provide customers with a fully HPE-managed hybrid cloud that dramatically lowers total cost of ownership and accelerates time to value, will strengthen the bounds between our two companies

The new HPE DX range of appliances, combined with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS provides a variety of customer benefits from security and performance to hypervisor choice and lifecycle management simplicity, including node expansion and 1-click non-disruptive upgrades.

We see this collaboration, as well as other partnerships, as a way to help our customers and to give them maximum flexibility and the freedom to choose what’s best for them in the current situation. Nutanix has since the start been a visionary company with leaders that back this visions with a deep technical knowledge and know-how and we look forward to where this partnership will lead and we also look forward to next years.”