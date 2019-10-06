Watch the keynote from .NEXT Copenhagen live

.NEXT is covered by Datormagazin in collaboration with Nutanix

During the morning keynote Nutanix announced the general availability of a much-awaited news, that was partially presented in San Jose, California as early as April 9, 2019.

What we are referring to is the deeper cooperation between HPE and Nutanix with the general availability of HPE’s integrated hybrid cloud as a service (aaS) GreenLake for Nutanix and HPE ProLiant DX solutions. This gives customers and partners a greater choice expanding the HPE GreenLake ecosystem and the freedom of choice for building their hybrid cloud strategy.

The HPE-Nutanix partnership addresses the challenges where businesses are losing flexibility due to the constant pressure to innovate and accelerate digital transformation In combination with many challenges, including complex systems that require large IT operations staff, increasing software licensing and operating costs, and concerns over vendor lock-in that the current legacy approaches to hybrid IT present.

The partnership offering an attractive way of delivering alternative that reduces cost and complexity. The combined offering will provide fully managed hybrid cloud infrastructure delivered as a Service and deployed in customers’ data centers or co-location facility.

