.NEXT is covered by Datormagazin in collaboration with Nutanix

”We are a fairly new customer who has been running parts of the Nutanix portfolio for about 3 months.

We already se dramatic changes compared to our old system both when it comes to speed but especially regarding simplicity.

We have gotten full support from Nutanix but during the decision phase but also during the implementation. But since the solutions is easy to understand and use and we only have to rely one management console the migration has been more or less problem free. An interesting part is that we today, due to our merge to Nutanix is running the, by far, fastest Microsoft Dynamics in the Nordics.

During the days here in Copenhagen we are looking into other parts of Nutanix, meeting and talking with other customers to hear what they have to say and how they use different solutions.”