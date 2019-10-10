Carlos Cristovao – ”Since we are being offered the most complete hybrid solution, everyone is delighted”

.NEXT is covered by Datormagazin in collaboration with Nutanix

”I represent a company that has been along for 150 years now.

We are a Financial Services Institute with more the 149 000 staff members that is present in 67 countries and have more than 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors. We started to look for different solution to run private cloud in 2014 and already in 2016, 30% of our workload was running in Nutanix bases private clouds, a figure that by next year, 2020, will be 80%.

We looked at different solutions but choose to go with Nutanix because of the simplicity to scale up and down, the simplicity to use and the simplicity to support both internal and with the help from Nutanix.

We have also developed our own BareMetal API solutions to connect to Nutanix platform.

Today we have more than 1 000 nodes and our next step is to reach 2 000 when we go all in.

We can run any kind of workloads like databases, VDI or others and its really the “one platform-any app” that Nutanix is promising.

If we look at the platform in general, deployment is very simple. In this we also run ESXI on top. Our customers uses a lot of microservices which makes Nutanix platform extra useful. And from a devops perspective, they don’t have to care about the infrastructure beneath, but rather can put al the focus on the microservices that need to be run which makes it so much easier. And since we are being offered the most complete hybrid solution, everyone is delighted.