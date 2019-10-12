Dominic Maidment

.NEXT is covered by Datormagazin in collaboration with Nutanix

”We are primary a UK based company within the Gas market. We are today from ground up using a tech platform for almost all of our work and in all of our work is the customer satisfaction or delight everything, if we don’t have this part it doesn’t matter how good we are.

Up until about five years ago we used a converged infrastructure with Cisco, NetApp and some others. But over time this was giving us to much problems and required to much people to handle and manage. We used in total eight legacy platforms that need to be moved to one.

So, after some research we started to work with Nutanix to arrange a move to a hyperconverged infrastructure. So, we moved all workloads or used some emulation, we run some part in VMWare but after help from Nutanix the migration was extremely quick and flexible.

We have now removed all the old servers and with them we got rid of the complexity

We went from 8 to 1 and from converged to hyperconverged with less appliance. You can almost compare this with living on 8 different islands that had to work together and now we are all located on one island. We have now removed all the old servers and with them we got rid of the complexity where we were at risk that some systems would quit working. We do have some Spark systems still running but they will be gone by the end of the year.

We are now running a Hybrid solution and we will continue with this for several years. Everything is faster and more agile, with faster solutions for technicians and the support staff, al is in a single glass of plain. In the future we will also look closer to different Linux systems which will be even faster. The problem today is not the hardware on prem or the solution in the cloud, it’s the connections between there 2. Since we have a strict rule that nothing can enter our system from the outside, we have a few things to work with for the cloud to connect to us sometime.

We are also looking at Frame and what the different DaaS can help us with

With an on-prem solution we have full control but loses some of the flexibility so that’s why the hybrid way is best. We are looking close to Beam which takes care of some parts like security- and cost controll but when it comes to the final layer of control this is handled by us. We are also looking at Frame and what the different DaaS can help us with, and then there is Mine and other news from this conference, well there is always a Next with Nutanix but it’s always a great Next.