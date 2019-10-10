Monica Kumar – ”It’s not just a great products it’s also a company that brings something more”

”I have now worked at Nutanix for 8 months. I came from Oracle and has somewhere close to 26 years in the IT-sector.

During all of these years there is one thing that I have noticed that maybe is more important then anything else and that is customer delight, and this is also the major reason I moved to Nutanix. And maybe this also is the reason that we are here in Copenhagen since Denmark is ranked the 3rd happiest country in the world.

When I think about myself and what makes me happy I see my children, our dog, friends, having time to watch a good movie on Netflix. But I also think about when the technology of our time is used in the right way. Like when my mother can order medicine online and then get it sent home, all by herself – technology is in its own an enormous enabler of delight.

we engage customers and grow business much in the same as companies like Lego or Starbucks

If we look at Nutanix, we have more then 14 000 customers of which more than 97 percent retention rate and an average Net Promoter Score of over 90 during the last five years. This is of course because we deliver great products but also since we deliver delight, we engage customers and grow business much in the same as companies like Lego or Starbucks. It’s not just a great products it’s also a company that brings something more.

Today we have more then 4 500 persons onsite and more the 20 000 live streams which is amazing. To them and all other I’d like to say, IT must drive change and transform business, just like VR or AR for example and the foundation for this is in the hybrid cloud. So be careful and choose the right platform for your needs to drive your goals, and the most complete platform today is Nutanix.”